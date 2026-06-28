Zoom Diallo shares meaning behind his name -- and begs for NIL deal with Zoom

Have you ever wondered how Zoom Diallo got his name? Kentucky‘s starting point guard’s given name is not “Zoom,” in case you were curious, but it’s what he wants to go by as a Wildcat — especially over the loudspeakers at Rupp Arena.

The name on his birth certificate is “Vazoumana,” but he started going by “Zoom” in elementary school, and it’s just stuck with him since then. At every stop, through the highs and lows, his nickname has gotten him to this point in Lexington.

And he’s certainly not going to stop now.

“I would love for you guys to keep coming with Zoom. Keep it Zoom,” he told reporters at his first media appearance as a Wildcat. “My real name is Vazoumana, but I keep Zoom as my basketball name because I feel like it just fits me. I bet there’s a bunch of old songs with — everybody’s told me Zoom by The Commodores — but that’s the name that I love on the court. I feel like it’s just brought me to this point.”

He may not go by Vazoumana, but he’s still proud of his given name and the meaning behind it with real family significance.

For starters, his parents were born and raised in West Africa with Zoom named after his grandfather. It’s particularly special when you learn that the meaning of “Vazoumana” actually represents his greatest strength as a basketball player.

“I got that name from my grandfather on my mom’s side — my mom’s dad, that’s his name. My grandfather is from Ivory Coast, West Africa,” Diallo said. “It actually means ‘leader,’ so it kind of fits me, to be honest with you. My real name is Vazoumana, so that’s where Zoom comes into play there. I’ve been Zoom since I was six years old, to be honest.”

Now that he’s chosen Zoom as his go-to basketball name, has the world-famous communications company reached out for a potential partnership as a brand ambassador? The NIL opportunity speaks for itself.

Diallo says that while he hasn’t heard from Zoom yet, he wants nothing more than to link up for something—commercial, social media post, whatever.

If not now, maybe his play at Kentucky will put him in a position to sing the company’s praises at the national level.

“I’m not gonna lie, that’s my dream NIL (deal),” Diallo joked. “So, Zoom, if anybody’s watching this, let’s put some into play, let’s get something going. Most definitely. They haven’t reached out yet, but I’m more focused on the court. I feel like if I do what I have to do on the court, those opportunities will most definitely come.”

If he’s not doing a Zoom commercial during March Madness ahead of next transfer portal season, something has gone terribly wrong in the marketing department. Make some calls, Kentucky.

Or, should we say, set up a Zoom for Zoom?