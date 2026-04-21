Zyon Hawthorne -- Braydon's brother -- has signed with Kentucky

There won’t just be one Hawthorne on the Kentucky bench in 2026-27 — make that two!

Braydon Hawthorne announced his return to Lexington following a redshirt campaign, joining Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Trent Noah and Reece Potter to come back from the 2025-26 squad. Now, though, another signing has come through for the Wildcats: 2026 point guard Zyon Hawthorne, Braydon’s brother.

The Wildcats announced his official addition shortly after the redshirt wing’s return.

“Zyon Hawthorne is a Wildcat,” they wrote. “He joins his brother, Braydon Hawthorne, on the 2026-2027 roster.”

Hawthorne, a 6-2 standout at Huntington Prep this past season, held offers from Wichita State, La Salle, Arkansas State and Bethune-Cookman, among others.

2-1 at Bigshots Nationals

2 Double-Doubles

3 10+ Ast games pic.twitter.com/8oODc72bgf — Zyon Hawthorne (@zyonx0) March 2, 2026

They were both signed with Jared Mucha of Excel Basketball this transfer portal cycle, Braydon returning for his redshirt freshman season while Zyon will be an incoming true freshman.

The Hawthornes join Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Trent Noah, Reece Potter, Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins and Mason Williams among those signed on for 2026-27, moving the total to nine players out of 15 total roster spots.

Welcome to the family, Zyon.