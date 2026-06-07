2027 RB Brennen Lacey commits to LSU

LSU continues to capitalize on its second week of official visitors. The Tigers landed a commitment from Frisco (Texas) three-star running back Brennen Lacey, the sixth addition to the 2027 class.

It’s the first commitment for running backs coach Kevin Smith and the fifth overall offensive player to join the class. A top-50 running back in the class, Lacey will come to Baton Rouge where he only recently started playing the position.

“They see something in me,” Lacey told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “And coach Kevin (Smith) wants to extract that talent out and dominate. He’s big on developing and I believe that he can develop me.”

Lacey made a visit to LSU back in the spring but ultimately chose the Tigers over a handful of other programs such as Notre Dame, TCU, Miami and others. At 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, Lacey, who ran a 10.91 100-meter as a sophomore, made the transition from wide receiver to running back.

He’s an up and coming, under the radar prospect at that position because he is relatively new to it but that’s exactly the kind of player that over the years that Kiffin and his staff have been able to find. Lacey’s had some of the top programs in the country line up visits with him dating back to the spring but the purple and gold win out with this recruitment.

This is a running back room that needs some young talent through the high school ranks after not signing one in the 2026 class. Lacey is one of a few different rushers in 2027 who Smith and the LSU offense have pursued in recent months. The Tigers also hosted four-star running back Tre Segarra on a visit this weekend and will be hosting the No. 1 running back in Louisiana on June 19 in Trey Martin.

LSU’s other four offensive players committed in this class are five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, four-star quarterback Peyton Houston, four-star athlete Braylon Calais and four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens.

The Tigers would like to see this running back class build out a little bit more and Martin is right at the top of the wish list. These two commitments from K.J. Green and now Lacey should be just the start of a very busy next few weeks as the purple and gold bring in top targets and look to seal the deal by adding some more pieces to this 2027 class.