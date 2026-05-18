5-star Josh Dobson drops LSU from his list of official visits

5-star cornerback Joshua Dobson once had LSU in the lead, but the Tigers have now been removed from his list of official visits.

Just one month ago, Dobson had LSU among his top five schools and on the short list of teams scheduled to get an official visit before his senior season begins this fall.

Now, Dobson has taken the Tigers off his list of scheduled official visits, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons report.

LSU has been replaced by Michigan, with the Wolverines joining in-state South Carolina and out-of-state programs in Auburn and Texas A&M on his list of scheduled visits across the next month.

***** Behind the Scenes: Why did Dobson drop LSU from his list of visits? *****

Dobson is set to make official visits to Auburn (May 29), Texas A&M (June 5), Michigan (June 12), and South Carolina (June 19).

“The three big things: family environment, player development on and off the field, and I want to win,” Dobson recently told TheWolverine.com of what will decide his recruitment.

“Not a lot of people talk about them in my recruitment, which I don’t know why, but Michigan is strong.”

As it stands today, the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) favors the Aggies.

“Texas A&M has been keeping up with me, making sure I know I’m a priority,” Dobson told Simmons earlier this month. “They have really moved up for me this spring.”

The in-state Gamecocks and Auburn are battling Texas A&M after all three joined LSU in his previous list of top five teams.

“South Carolina is very enticing for me,” he told Simmons. “It is simple with them — stay home. That is all they say. They emphasize it with me. They want me to be part of their program and they made sure they got the last official visit, so they get the last shot. The coaches are coming hard, and it is always great when I am there.”

“(Auburn) is in a great spot. Coach Golesh is a player’s coach and I saw what he was able to do at USF. Auburn has DVD (Demarcus Van Dyke) too. He is a great coach, and I like him a lot. I like the defensive staff too, and all the defensive coordinators they have. Coach Durkin, DVD, the guys from Tennessee, and Coach Golesh all help Auburn be one of those top schools for me.”

The Cornelius (N.C.) product is the No. 9 overall player in the class regardless of position, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Dobson is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 1 recruit in North Carolina for the current 2027 recruiting class.