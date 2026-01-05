Another LSU RB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU running back JT Lindsey has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos first reported.

Lindsey, a 4-star and Rivals 300 prospect coming out of Alexandria (La.), played a season with LSU, and he will now have four years of college eligibility remaining.

Lindsey joins a handful of other LSU running backs entering the portal in Caden Durham, Ju’Juan Johnson, and Kaleb Jackson.

The Tigers now have one scholarship running back on roster in freshman Harlem Berry, a former 5-star and No. 1 overall running back prospect on Rivals who had a breakout debut for LSU this season.

While Lindsey’s dominant showing in high school led to him being ranked as a Top 10 running back prospect in the 2025 class, his career wasn’t able to get rolling in Baton Rouge following a suspension his freshman season.

The running back was arrested in August shortly after he arrived on campus on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Now, there’s new developments that led to Lindsey’s decision to put his name into the transfer portal and continue his college career.

This past week, all charges against LSU running back JT Lindsey were dropped, allowing him to potentially return to play, according to a report by Louisiana Sports Net.

Lindsey has met with new head coach Lane Kiffin and the staff and arrived at the decision to transfer, per reports.

The transfer portal officially opened Jan. 2 and will last 15 days until Jan. 16, a shorter window than previous portal cycles. Expect LSU to continue to be heavily involved in pursuing running backs through the portal.

Durham headlines a wave of RB departures

Caden Durham, LSU’s leading rusher the past two seasons, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms on Saturday morning. Durham totaled 753 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 and in 2025 had 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Durham was a four-star running back in the 2024 class out of prestigious Duncanville High School in Dallas. He was the No. 103 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Durham was a huge get for the Tigers who had struggled at running back in recent years and now he leaves with still two years of eligibility remaining.

Freshman Harlem Berry started eating into his snaps the second half of the year as Durham was hampered by a lingering lower body injury, but played through it. Running back Ju’Juan Johnson, Kaleb Jackson, and JT Lindsey have also entered the portal following a regime change that included the departure of running backs coach Frank Wilson.