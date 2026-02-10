Baseball Notebook: LSU's 2026 Opening Day is almost here

LSU baseball begins its title defense on Friday evening in the Box, facing Milwaukee at 2 p.m. on Friday, then 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the three-game series.

The Tigers have earned their high expectations, entering the season as either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in all of the major polls in the preseason. Head coach Jay Johnson has talked about the challenges of reloading your roster after winning a national championship and losing top-end talent to the MLB, but nonetheless, Johnson has assembled another outstanding roster for 2026.

Here are a few of the headlines to know and a look into the player interviews from a few key players on this roster.

Two Tiger sophomores named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

LSU’s Derek Curiel and Casan Evans are on the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, which includes 55 players across high school and college baseball based on their body of work from the previous year. The Golden Spikes Advisory Board will maintain the award’s watch list on a rolling basis.

Curiel was the freshman of the year, helping lead LSU to a national championship in the outfield, while Evans was a third-team All-American selection as a freshman as a right handed pitcher.

Key dates for the 2026 Golden Spikes Award include:

Midseason Watch List – April 2

Semifinalists – May 14

Finalists – June 10

Winner – June 29

LSU hosts “Fan Fest” prior to first pitch

LSU Baseball’s 2026 Opening Day activities will feature a Fan Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, outside of Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Fan Fest, presented by Visit Baton Rouge, will precede the opening game of the 2026 season for the Tigers, who play host to Milwaukee at 2 p.m. CT Friday.

⏰ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LSU Player interviews: What do you think you’ve improved on from last year?

Cade Arrambide, Sophomore Catcher

“That’s a good question. Honestly, I think I’ve improved all the way around. I put in a lot of hard work during the summer and this fall, working with JJ, Coach Johnson, Chief, and in the cages. I wouldn’t say it’s just one particular part of my game — it’s a combination of everything. A lot of it has also come with experience. Being in this program for my second year now, I’ve learned a lot in the last two years. I think that’s more valuable than anything coaching alone can do.

“The biggest thing offensively from last year to this year is improving swing decisions. Now that I have a year under my belt and a chance to be in the lineup more often, I’m focusing on attacking the right pitches in the right counts. If I do that, I can really impact the baseball. That’s something Coach Johnson, Chief, and I have been working on together.”

Zac Cowan, Senior RHP

“I’ve added a couple of pitches, things that give me a little more leeway with hitters. The fastball and changeup will always be there for me, but there’s definitely some other stuff I’ve been working on too.

“Last year was good for me, especially because we had a really good year as a team. Adversity is something you don’t want, but when it happens, you learn to appreciate it. I learned from that and took it all in, and I’m continuing to grow from it.”

Seth Dardar, Senior Infielder

“I focus on emptying the tank every day, going out there and leaving everything on the field, especially once the season starts. Development-wise, I’ve focused a lot on defense, pitch selection, and continuing to improve in those areas.

“I feel comfortable at all of the infield spots. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I show up every day prepared to do whatever my role is.”

