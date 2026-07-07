BREAKING: 4-star safety Jayden Anding commits to LSU

Jayden Anding is staying home. The Ruston, Louisiana four-star safety announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday, giving the purple and gold their first safety commit of the 2027 class.

With this addition, LSU maintains its positioning as one of the top-10 classes on Rivals and gives the Tigers their 16th overall commitment and seventh in-state commit.

Anding is currently the No. 25 safety in the country and a top-10 prospect in the state going into his senior season. He’s no stranger to LSU, where he’ll follow in the footsteps of his brother Aidan Anding who committed to the purple and gold as a four-star defensive back a few years ago as well.

Jayden will get to play alongside his brother next year but it’s a long road to recovery for Aidan, who suffered a season ending Achilles tear during spring practice.

Anding has been around the program for a while as a recruit and is now the third defensive back to commit in this class, joining fellow in-state cornerback Markez Davis and Texas four-star safety Greedy James. Anding has always been one of the top targets in this cycle for safeties coach Jake Olsen.

Anding is coming off his official visit to Baton Rouge to close the summer. It’s been believed for a while that this was going to be the end result of that visit and it’s good that LSU was able to close on the four-star talent and keep him in Louisiana.

The Tigers have done a good job building a relatively young secondary with plenty of up and coming talent in the program. This year, Dashawn Spears, DJ Pickett, PJ Woodland and Faheem Delane are a few of the second and third year players who could still be around once Anding arrives on campus in this secondary.

That makes three defensive backs in the class. We’ll see what else surfaces between now and December. One name to monitor is Julian McDonald, a cornerback out of Mobile who is currently committed to Mississippi State but who the Tigers are ramping up their interest in.

“LSU is an incredible program with a winning tradition,” Anding told Rivals‘ Sam Spiegelman ahead of his commitment. “The coaches have been consistent throughout my recruitment, and they’ve shown they believe in me both as a player and as a person. They’ve definitely made me feel like a priority. Also, they have made this recruitment process about me, specifically, about me and not about my brother.”

The purple and gold are very much off and running with this secondary and class as a whole. Coming into the month of June with only four commitments on board, the Tigers have been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail this summer and they don’t expect to be done anytime soon.