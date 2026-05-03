BREAKING: 5-star Ahmad Hudson committed to LSU

One of the biggest pieces have recruiting news for the 2027 class has arrived, and it’s a 5-star “BOOM” for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers.

On Sunday, Louisiana 5-star and No. 1 ranked tight end prospect Ahmad Hudson went public with his decision to shut down his recruitment and commit to LSU.

It’s a massive win for the Tigers by not just locking down one of the state of Louisiana’s top prospects, and one of the nation’s top prospects, but also the heir apparent to current starting tight end Trey’Dez Green.

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Hudson has offers to play football and basketball and LSU, and the rising senior at Ruston has some of the most impressive film from Friday nights among any pass-catcher in teh country.

Hudson recently told Rivals that he cancelled half of his planned official visits and was narrowing his focus to only LSU and Nebraska.

Hudson was originally planning to announce his decision on July 1. That timeline then moved up to the “end of spring”, he told Rivals.

Hudson gave a strong review of his recent visit back to Baton Rouge, his first time on LSU’s campus since Lane Kiffin and the new staff arrived.

“When you speak to a head coach, it shows how much they care about you,” Hudson told Rivals. “Coach Kiffin was texting me before the state championship game, wishing me good luck. Not a lot of people like that have the time to really do that, so that shows that he took time out of his busy day as the head coach of Louisiana State University to wish me good luck. It’s just different.”

Offensive playcaller Charlie Weis Jr. and position coach Joe Cox have also played a large hand in courting the five-star to LSU.

“They made a great impression, per usual,” Ahmad Hudson told Rivals. “Really, just the communication skills have picked up a lot lately. Talking to some important people like Coach Weis and Coach Kiffin every other day has really helped a lot … They just picked up the pace like they needed to, and they’re sitting in a really good spot.”

Stay tuned to The Bengal Tiger for more on this breaking news.