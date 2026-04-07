BREAKING: 5-star, No. 1 center Caroline Bradley commits to LSU

Kim Mulkey and LSU have landed a commitment from the No. 1 center in America.

On Monday, Louisiana 5-star Caroline Bradley revealed her college decision. And it was the expected one as the Bayou State’s top high school basketball player is staying in The Boot for college.

With offers from coast-to-coast, including both teams in Sunday’s NCAA National Championship in UCLA and South Carolina, the Oak Grove (La.) star chose to stay in Louisiana and suit up in purple-and-gold for Mulkey and the Tigers.

Bradley committed to LSU over a final group of college choices that included Alabama, UCLA, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Duke, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

“I’m sure it came to no surprise to everyone that (LSU was in) my Top 10 … they’ve recruited me for as long as I can remember,” Bradley told On3. “One of the first schools that started recruiting me.

“Me and Coach [Kim] Mulkey have a great relationship, along with everybody else on the staff. Once again, their play style fits me, great relationships, their values are the same as what mine are.

“I think that was kind of a no-brainer for everyone.”

For the 6-foot-5 standout and the nation’s top-ranked center prospect, Mulkey’s track record for development coupled with LSU’s approach on offense and defense was more than enough to convince the 5-star to stay home for college.

“Play style,” Bradley told On3’s Talia Goodman when asked about deciding factors in her recruitment beyond proximity to home. “I want to go somewhere where I fit the play style.

“Also, where the play style develops me to where I’m going to be able to play longterm. The game is ever evolving, so somewhere that the coaches know how to progress my game and develop me to where I’m not only successful in college, but have an opportunity to be successful in the league.

“Then, just what feels like a home away from home.”

For Bradley, who can often be spotted sitting front row in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for LSU’s games in recent years, a future in the PMAC is a seamless transition.

“It’s not a place that I’m unfamiliar with, for sure,” Bradley told On3. “It’s just a great atmosphere. Anytime I’m able to go down there and watch a game, it’s nothing short of incredible every time.