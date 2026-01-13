The waiting game for LSU Football’s next starting quarterback has come to an end for new head coach Lane Kiffin.

On Monday night, Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt signed with the Tigers and is set to join the roster for the spring semester, the program announced.

Earlier in the day, Leavitt committed to Kiffin and the Tigers after making visits to LSU, Tennessee, Miami and Kentucky.

Soon after news broke of Leavitt’s commitment to LSU, the Volunteers countered with a final offer to Leavitt to sign with the Volunteers, sources tell The Bengal Tiger staff.

The Tigers worked throughout the day to finalize the contract, which Leavitt signed with LSU on Monday evening.

Now, after a whirlwind stretch that saw LSU host Leavitt, then Kiffin fly to Knoxville to meet with him between trips to Tennessee and Miami, the No. 1 prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings is officially a Tiger.

Leavitt led Arizona State to the College Football Playoffs in 2024 with 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He returned to play for the Sun Devils in 2025, but was hampered with a lingering foot injury that limited him to just seven games.

In seven games this season, he passed for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for 306 yards on 73 carries.

Leavitt is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the portal by On3 and the No. 2 overall transfer.

Kiffin had Leavitt as his top priority from the start of the NCAA’s 14-day Transfer Portal window, sources said.

Leavitt underwent medical evaluations at each campus visit he had. On3’s Pete Nakos talked about the uncertainty of his timeline as it remains murky following his surgery for a Lisfranc ligament tear he suffered in October. Nakos said it remains unclear the extent of Leavitt’s availability for spring football practices in March and April.

LSU has been hard at work as Leavitt is now the second quarterback signee over the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, Elon quarterback Landen Clark committed to the Tigers and signed on with LSU to join the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Stay tuned to the Bengal Tiger for the latest transfer portal news.