BREAKING: Corey Raymond lands a top CB target in Markez Davis

LSU assistant Corey Raymond found his sleeper recruit in Opelousas multi-sport star Markez Davis.

Now, the Northwest star has gone public with his commitment to LSU, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Raymond pushed Davis to become the first LSU cornerback commitment in the current 2027 recruiting class. And, that push paid off.

On Monday, a day after the Tigers reeled in a pair of 4-star commitments following LSU’s weekend of official visitors on campus, Davis revealed his decision to stay home and suit up in purple-and-gold for college.

At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Davis is the ideal prototype for cornerback Raymond typically covets as a developmental prospect.

Davis is a 1,000-plus point scorer on the hardwood after his junior season, which led to a handful of college basketball offers.

He started to pick up college football offers soon after word spread of Raymond’s interest in the Bayou State sleeper, and Houston and Texas Tech were among the programs that lined up official visits for the month of June.

Two weeks ago, Davis and his family made an official visit at LSU. This past weekend, he made his official visit to Houston.

Less than 24 hours after returning home from a weekend in Texas, Davis went public with his commitment to Raymond and the Tigers.

While programs had recruited Davis as both a basketball player and a wide receiver, Raymond’s pitch to get Davis to LSU as a cornerback won out.

The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) picks were all on LSU as The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon and Rivals National Recruiting Experts Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong all entered predictions in favor of the Tigers ahead of his official visit to LSU in late-May.

For Raymond, it’s months of work that has now given the program the first cornerback addition this recruiting cycle.

Raymond was already high on Davis entering May’s NCAA Evaluation Period, and time spent on the road watching Davis multiple times while simultaneously watching workouts from the Who’s Who of cornerback prospects around the country only moved Davis further up the board for the longtime defensive back coach.

On the same day longtime LSU cornerback target Joshua Dobson pulled LSU from his list of scheduled official visits, Raymond was at Northwestern watching Davis in the program’s spring scrimmage. And with each visit to Opelousas, Raymond’s push heated up more and more.

The Louisiana 3-star prospect becomes the third LSU commitment in the past 24 hours after the Tigers landed both 4-star EDGE K.J. Green and 3-star running back Brennen Lacey as the official visit weekend wrapped up on Sunday.

With three additions across the past two days, the Tigers now have eight commitments in for the 2027 recruiting class.

