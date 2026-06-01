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Breaking down LSU baseball 2026 transfer portal approach: Who is expected back, transfer names to know

IMG_3447by: Glen West19 minutes agoglenwest21
NCAA Baseball: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana State
Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to the start of the transfer portal, who LSU baseball will retain, who has decisions to make and some early names to know.

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