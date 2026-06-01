Breaking down LSU baseball 2026 transfer portal approach: Who is expected back, transfer names to know

Breaking down LSU baseball 2026 transfer portal approach: Who is expected back, transfer names to knowby: Glen West19 minutes agoglenwest21Read In AppApr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Jay Johnson looks at the stands before a game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn ImagesLooking ahead to the start of the transfer portal, who LSU baseball will retain, who has decisions to make and some early names to know.