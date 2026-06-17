BREAKING: 4-star Edge Chris Whitehead commits to LSU

LSU is not slowing down in the month of June. The Tigers have added their ninth commitment of the month with the addition of Virginia four-star edge Chris Whitehead.

The No. 8 ranked pass rusher on Rivals and the No. 53 ranked player in the country, Whitehead joins the 2027 class as the 13th commit overall. This addition propels the Tigers to a top-10 class in the country, currently sitting in the No. 9 spot on Rivals.

This is one that the purple and gold have been making a substantial push for months. Whitehead was on campus back in the spring for an official visit and returned for an unofficial visit this week, where the Tigers were able to secure the commitment from the four-star edge.

He joins K.J. Green as the second addition to this edge class under Sterling Lucas. The Tigers recently lost a commitment from Jaiden Bryant but have replaced it with two top-10 players at the position in Green and now Whitehead.

LSU is in a great position with this class after the heater of the last few weeks. Clearly the message the Tigers are sending this summer is resonating with these recruits and it’s led to a surge of summer commits that have left them the hottest team on the recruiting trail.

During Whitehead’s midweek visit to Baton Rouge, a similar message resonated.

“What stands out the most is what Lane Kiffin is building down there,” Whitehead’s father told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong prior to the trip. “I think he’s building a powerhouse.”

Scouting Report

“Knifing edge defender whose athleticism jumps off the screen as a pass rusher and space player. Tremendous burst and the ability to get skinny between blockers to make plays in the backfield consistently. Verified 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge defender with 34-inch arms that lives behind the line of scrimmage. Effective pass rusher that wins with burst and active hands. Has the ability to get upfield and bend the corner effectively. Closes space quickly when working in the open field and is comfortable playing to the flat. Need to see more from him at the point of attack to set the edge consistently, but has the frame to add mass and get stronger. Has the ability to be an effective pass rusher early on in his career at the next level, but will need to continue developing his body in order to reach his ceiling as a complete edge defender.”