BREAKING: Florida transfer WR Eugene Wilson commits to LSU

LSU has added another high-level receiver to its revamped room for 2026, this time as former Florida Gator Eugene Wilson from the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Wilson is a 5-fooot-10 junior who has been a consistent contributor for the Gators over the past three seasons.

Wilson visited LSU this week after taking a visit to Texas A&M over the weekend and now makes it official that he is joining

In just six games, Wilson totaled 27 receptions for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns as a Gator in 2025. He showed up big in Florida’s biggest game, posting 9 receptions, 121 yards and a touchdown in their loss to Georgia, equaling more than half his total for the season.

He broke onto the scene in 2023 as a freshman when he had 538 yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions. Then in 2024 he played in just four games, bringing down 19 receptions for 266 yards and one score.

Florida receiver Eugene Wilson III. (Maddie Washburn/UAA Photo)

He joins the other additions of Kansas State’s Jayce Brown, Old Dominion’s Tre Brown, and Hawaii’s Jackson Harris, making it four transfer wide receivers so far. LSU is also hosting UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks this week who is on a slew of visits. Also Eugene Hilton from Wisconsin was an early name to watch. There’s been an urgency to overhaul the Tigers’ receiver room after losing Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton, Destyn Hill, Kylan Billiot, and Jelani Watkins already to the portal. Now, we’ll see what Kiffin does next as he remakes the offense from top to bottom.

