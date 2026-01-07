BREAKING: Florida transfer WR Eugene Wilson commits to LSU
LSU has added another high-level receiver to its revamped room for 2026, this time as former Florida Gator Eugene Wilson from the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Wilson is a 5-fooot-10 junior who has been a consistent contributor for the Gators over the past three seasons.
Wilson visited LSU this week after taking a visit to Texas A&M over the weekend and now makes it official that he is joining Lane Kiffin’s program.
In just six games, Wilson totaled 27 receptions for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns as a Gator in 2025. He showed up big in Florida’s biggest game, posting 9 receptions, 121 yards and a touchdown in their loss to Georgia, equaling more than half his total for the season.
He broke onto the scene in 2023 as a freshman when he had 538 yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions. Then in 2024 he played in just four games, bringing down 19 receptions for 266 yards and one score.
Top 10
- 1Hot
LSU's run at Leavitt
Tigers chase for a new QB1
- 2Breaking
LSU adds WR No. 4
Tigers pick up WR from SEC rival
- 3Hot
LSU host DII star
Lane looks a versatile playmaker in portal
- 4
Tigers add new RB
LSU locks in another young running back from portal
- 5
Transfer portal tracker
Who's leaving LSU this offseason?
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He joins the other additions of Kansas State’s Jayce Brown, Old Dominion’s Tre Brown, and Hawaii’s Jackson Harris, making it four transfer wide receivers so far. LSU is also hosting UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks this week who is on a slew of visits. Also Eugene Hilton from Wisconsin was an early name to watch. There’s been an urgency to overhaul the Tigers’ receiver room after losing Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton, Destyn Hill, Kylan Billiot, and Jelani Watkins already to the portal. Now, we’ll see what Kiffin does next as he remakes the offense from top to bottom.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.
Stay tuned to the latest LSU content throughout the month of January on the Bengal Tiger On3