On Saturday, Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball program landed the program’s first Transfer Portal addition of the 2026 offseason.

Florida guard Laila Reynolds, a three-year starter for the Gators, committed to the Tigers after arriving in Baton Rouge on Friday for a campus visit.

Reynolds, a Top 20 overall prospect in the 2023 class and only the second McDonald’s All-American to sign with Florida in program history, will head to LSU for her final season of college.

The news comes after LSU backup guard Bella Hines announced her decision to transfer earlier this week.

Reynolds made the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2024 after averaging 7 points and 4 rebounds.

Reynolds went on to average double-digit points in each of the past two seasons, scoring 10.3 points per game in 2024-25 and 12.1 points per game in 2025-26.

She is also one of the most experienced SEC players to have entered the portal. Reynolds started 96 of the 98 games she appeared in during her time in Gainesville – a stretch that includes more than 30 starts in each of her three collegiate seasons.

LSU starting point guard Jada Richard joined Hines as the other surprising name to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.

On Saturday, LSU welcomes Jada Williams to campus for an official visit – a former 5-star and McDonald’s All-American who was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection at Iowa State this past season.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window, which opened on Nov. 7, is a 14-day stretch as the lone portal window of the basketball offseason.

***** CLICK HERE TO DISCUSS LSU AND THE TRANSFER PORTAL WITH FELLOW TIGERS FANS *****