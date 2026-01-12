Breaking: Kentucky OL Darrin Strey commits to LSU

LSU has added another transfer portal offensive lineman, this time in SEC freshman Darrin Strey from Kentucky. The 6-foot-7, 305 pound lineman from Paw Paw, Michigan entered the portal after just one redshirt season at Kentucky and now has four years of eligibility remaining.

A four-star talent from Michigan, On3 ranked Strey as the No. 290 overall player and a Top 25 offensive tackle. LSU’s new offensive line coach Eric Wolford recruited Strey to Kentucky in the 2025 class and now gets him to Baton Rouge for a fresh start.

Strey is the fourth offensive line addition in the portal, joining JaKolby Jones, Ja’Quan Sprinkle, and Will Satterwhite in the room. The Tigers are also bringing back Braelin Moore who started at center for the Tigers this year.

Strey’s High school accolades

High School

• A four-star recruit by On3.com and ranked the No. 2 player in Michigan and 23rd player nationally

• Ranked sixth in the state of Michigan and 32nd among offensive tackles by 247 Sports Composite

• A four-year starter and letter winner who played on both the offensive and defensive lines for his dad, Dennis Strey, at Paw Paw High School

• Helped lead the Red Wolves to a 9-2 record and an appearance in the Wolverine Conference championship game in 2024

• Named First Team All-State for Division 4 by the MHSFCA

• Earned First Team Wolverine All-Conference honors as both an offensive and defensive lineman

• Voted Kalamazoo-area’s top fall sports athlete

• Totaled 102 pin blocks, 59 tackles, including 21.0 tackles for loss with two sacks as a senior

• His 21.0 TFLs set the single-season school record

• Also owns the school’s career record with 31.0 tackles for loss

• Totaled 96 pancake blocks and 64 tackles, including 12 for loss, as a junior

• An all-around athlete who also played basketball and participated in the discus and the shot put for the track team

• Earned all-state honors in 2023 and 2024 with track

• Set the Paw Paw school record in the discus with a throw of 162 feet

• Excelled in the classroom as well, maintaining a 4.13 grade point average

• Chose Kentucky over offers from Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ole Miss and Louisville