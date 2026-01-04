BREAKING: Lane Kiffin lands first transfer portal receiver at LSU

Lane Kiffin has landed the first transfer portal addition of the 2026 season for LSU with Hawaii wide receiver Jackson Harris committing to the Tigers on Sunday afternoon, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Initially at Stanford, Harris redshirted in 2023, then played in six games in 2024, logging just three catches for 19 yards. His breakout came in 2025 at Hawaii where he was the top receiver with 963 yards and 12 touchdowns on 49 receptions in 11 games. Harris a 6-foot-3 playmaker out of Berkeley, California and now he’s set to come to Baton Rouge to join Kiffin’s offense.

Harris left Hawaii in early December, well before the bowl game, potentially getting a head start on the portal and looking for his next stop.

“We wish him the best of luck, and we thank him for playing here. That’s just how it goes,” Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang said in early December.

LSU is set to host USF wide receiver Iverson Hooks, Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown and are linked to Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. early on.

The Tigers have been active in the portal after losing Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton, Destyn Hill, Kylan Billiot, and Jelani Watkins already to the portal and the NFL Draft.

There are several needs from LSU this offseason, but restocking the receiver room is near the top for Kiffin who also had his hand in getting some key receivers in the 2026 recruiting class as soon as he got to Baton Rouge. Now, he’s looking for immediate impact players in his offense. There could be playmakers at Ole Miss waiting for the season to end before coming to LSU, but with the Rebels extending their playoff run this week, Kiffin and his staff will have to wait and see.

Kiffin is also targeting top quarterbacks, with Cincinnati’s Brenden Sorsby as one of the top targets as well as Sam Leavitt from Arizona State. Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss awaits word on his waiver while Kiffin seemingly continues to stay aggressive to rebuild this roster in a hurry. There’s a lot of work to do, but Kiffin has continued to put in the work with his new staff now in the building looking to stockpile talent on the roster ahead of year one at LSU.

