LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has seen the Tigers lose eight offensive linemen to the Transfer Portal, including a handful of starters.

On Thursday, six days into the NCAA Transfer Portal’s two-week window, Kiffin and the Tigers landed the program’s first addition to the offensive line from this year’s crop of portal prospects.

North Carolina Central offensive lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle committed to offensive line coach Eric Wolford and LSU following a visit to Baton Rouge.

While Sprinkle is the first offensive line addition to the roster by the new-look staff, he’s the 14th total transfer portal signee for Kiffin and the third portal prospect to sign with the Tigers on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, LSU reeled in Auburn transfer defensive lineman Malik Blocton and South Carolina transfer EDGE Jaylen Brown.

As for Sprinkle, the Tigers are getting a redshirt sophomore with multiple years of eligibility remaining who had seen his a recent uptick in his recruitment as new college offers rolled in.

Sprinkle made 27 total starts at NC Central, which came between both the tackle and guard positions. This past season, the South Carolina native was an All-Conference selection, and he ultimately chose to enter the portal in December following his third year at NC Central.

Coming out of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High in South Carolina, Sprinkle was an All-State and Shrine Bowl selection after being a three-year starter and team captain who saw playing time on both the offensive and defensive line.

On Thursday, the Tigers are also hosting Alabama offensive line transfer Micah Debose. The former Top 100 prospect had heavy interest in LSU coming out of high school, but ultimately landed in Tuscaloosa. Now, the Tigers are firmly in the mix for the Tide transfer as he begins his visit in Baton Rouge.