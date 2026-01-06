BREAKING: LSU adds another promising transfer running back

LSU’s new running backs coach Kevin Smith has another addition to the revamped room entering 2026 as Charlotte transfer Rod Gainey Jr. has committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, per CBS. Gainey just concluded his redshirt freshman season at Charlotte, rushing for 260 yards and one touchdowns on 74 carries in 2025. In 2024, he appeared in four games with ten carries for 34 yards.

Gainey Jr. is a 6-foot running back from Tampa, Florida and out of high school, he was the No. 58 running back in the 2024 class, according to On3. Now, he joins LSU’s room with returning five-star Harlem Berry and portal addition Raycine Guillory from Utah.

Smith now has three backs in the room, looking to replace Caden Durham , JT Lindsey, and Kaleb Jackson. With news that Ole Miss’ star running back Kewan Lacy staying put, the Tigers still have work to do to replenish the skill positions.

LSU has now added seven transfer portal commitments with Gainey, Guillory, along with WR Jackson Harris, TE Malachi Thomas, WR Tre Brown III, DB Ty Benfield, DL Stephiylan Green. There’s still a lot of work ahead as the Tigers look to replenish the roster and compete year one under Lane Kiffin.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Stay tuned to the latest LSU content throughout the month of January on the Bengal Tiger On3