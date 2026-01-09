Breaking: LSU adds fifth portal WR with Malik Elzy

Lane Kiffin’s staff has added a fifth wide receiver commitment from the portal as Illinois transfer wide receiver Malik Elzy has joined LSU, reported by On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett on Friday afternoon

Elzy was recruited by LSU’s new wide receiver coach George McDonald to Illinois and spent one year together before McDonald left to be the receives coach for Kiffin at Ole Miss. Now, the two reunite in Baton Rouge. Elzy spent three seasons at Illinois, totaling 16 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Out of high school, Elzy as the No. 206 player by On3 and the No. 27 receiver as a talented four-star prospect, but in three years at Illinois, he never was able to put it all together for a full season.

A 6-foot-2 junior from Chicago, Elzy joins a growing receiver room filled with new faces. He is the fifth portal receiver Kiffin has added so far as McDonald has to revamp the receiver room after losing most of the group from 2025.

He joins the other additions of Florida’s Eugene Wilson, Kansas State’s Jayce Brown, Old Dominion’s Tre Brown, and Hawaii’s Jackson Harris, making it now five transfer wide receivers so far. LSU is also hosting UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks this week who is on a slew of visits. There’s been an urgency to overhaul the Tigers’ receiver room after losing Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton, Destyn Hill, Kylan Billiot, and Jelani Watkins already to the portal. Now, we’ll see what Kiffin does next as he remakes the offense from top to bottom.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

