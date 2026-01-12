BREAKING: LSU adds former Troy WR Roman Mothershed

LSU continues to add to its wide receiver room, as the Tigers picked up a commitment from former Troy wideout Roman Mothershed.

In 2025, Mothershed started the first 11 games of the season. In those he caught 25 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown catch came in the opener against Nicholls, while he had a season-best eight catches for 58 yards against Memphis. He tallied three or more receptions in four games. He finished the year with six receptions of 15-plus yards and three of 25-plus yards

As a freshman in 2024, Mothershed started a pair of games and played in ten total. He caught four passes for 38 yards and rushed twice for 10 yards. The wideout had a 29-yard reception against Coastal Carolina and caught three passes at Louisiana for nine yards. He also rushed twice for 10 yards against Coastal.

Mothershed adds good size on the outside and could even play a hybrid role in Lane Kiffin’s dynamic offense with his six-foot-five, 205 pound frame.

Who will throw to the wideouts?

LSU has been hard at work as Sam Leavitt is now committed and in the room now, but the rest of the dominoes can fall into place now that Kiffin has his QB1 for the season. Elon quarterback Landen Clark has been a name LSU fans are monitoring as committed to LSU last night, and there is still another week of the portal to get the room situated for a third option

The number is now over 22 commitments for LSU this cycle, joining several wide receivers and defensive linemen already in the mix. Kiffin will look to round out the group with more talented offensive linemen which have taken priority this week.

LSU will have the opportunity now to fill out their roster, with the remaining needs.

Stay tuned to the Bengal Tiger for the latest transfer portal news.