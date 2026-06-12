BREAKING: LSU adds INF Cade Kurland to 2027 roster

LSU is staying in the SEC with its next portal pickup as the Tigers have landed a commitment from former Florida infielder Cade Kurland.

Kurland, one of the promising young infielders in the SEC back in 2023 during his freshman season, is a four-year contributor for the Gators but has battled some injuries during his time in Gainesville. During that freshman season, which ended in a national championship loss in Omaha to LSU, Kurland was one of the better players on that team.

He earned freshman All-American honors for that 2023 season, batting .297 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI and a .404 on-base percentage. He was decent as a sophomore, batting .245 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI before missing most of his junior season due to a shoulder injury. He was granted an extra year of eligibility due to that injury, which is what he’d use, if he makes it through the upcoming 2026 MLB draft.

This past season for the Gators, Kurland appeared in 49 games, starting 48 of them in the infield and batting .279 with nine home runs and 33 RBI. Jay Johnson is not messing around with this start to the transfer portal.

There will be some draft risk with Kurland but the Tigers will have to just cross that bridge when they come to it. LSU wouldn’t have even taken Kurland if it didn’t think it had a fighter’s chance at getting him through the draft and a part of this 2027 roster. But the purple and gold have now solved another infield question mark.

The Tigers have a commitment from Texas State’s Dawson Park, who played shortstop the last few seasons and now bring in Kurland. He’s primarily been a second baseman over his career and that’s a spot where LSU needs competition.

Kurland can come in and compete with another promising young player Jack Ruckert over at second base. Third base is another position that will need some competition as well and the purple and gold have John Pearson in that spot.

Many will want to know if this closes the door completely on a potential Steven Milam return and it absolutely does not. There are no guarantees that Kurland makes it through the draft and if he does and LSU is also able to retain Milam out of the draft, that’s just a really great problem to have.

Could a player like Kurland be open to playing third base or just move the pieces around in the infield however LSU sees fit. But if one of Kurland or Milam doesn’t get through the draft, you’re also still in a great spot with the middle infield with veteran SEC experience at one of those positions.

This is another home run pick up for Johnson on the position player side. Kurland has 43 career home runs and 142 RBI in 725 at bats. That’s a lot of experience to potentially be bringing to Baton Rouge and the Tigers will now just have to wait out the draft to see where Kurland falls.