BREAKING: LSU adds RHP Diego Velazquez to 2027 roster

Jay Johnson told us this week that there were still one or two moves LSU would make before calling it quits in the transfer portal.

Late Tuesday night the Tigers earned a commitment from transfer portal pitcher Diego Velazquez. The right handed pitcher just wrapped up his freshman season at USC so he’ll come to Baton Rouge with multiple years of eligibility.

As a freshman for the Trojans, Velazquez threw 31.2 innings and allowed 15 earned runs with 34 strikeouts to just nine walks. That’s the kind of strikeout to walk ratio that Johnson and Nate Yeskie are looking for as the Tigers build out a pitching staff that throws the ball over the plate with more consistency in 2027.

Velazquez entered the portal less than a week ago, with Johnson and the Tigers working quickly to bring him in for a visit and get him committed. There were a few rough outings for Velazquez during his freshman season but he did have a stretch in the middle of the year where he went four straight outings without allowing an earned run in 11 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts and no walks.

In fact Velazquez had just five outings out of 15 where he issued a walk so there’s clearly a lot of positives the Tigers can build on from a command standpoint with him. This is the second portal addition on the mound for LSU this portal cycle. LSU landed Landon Hood in the first few days of the portal being open.

Johnson went into detail about the strategy for the Tigers in the portal and while it was always going to be leaning heavily into the field, LSU also knew it needed strike throwers to help fill out the pitching staff. There’s still belief that Casan Evans, William Schmidt, Marcos Paz and Cooper Moore can be a winning nucleus in the SEC but there needs to be development shown from all of those players this offseason.

Velazquez and Hood will come in to compete with the rest of the returning pitchers and whoever the Tigers will be able to get through the draft. Velazquez likely profiles as more of a bullpen arm but with the right development, he could turn into a key piece for the Tigers next season.

This is a very heavy right handed pitching staff as currently constructed but there are also players like Cooper Williams, Danny Lachenmayer and Ethan Plog who have not entered the portal at this time.

LSU feels confident in the pitchers it’s getting back in the fold but there’s no doubt that bringing in an arm like Velazquez for competition will help elevate the quality of the staff next spring.