Breaking: LSU adds promising McNeese WR from transfer portal

New Orleans native and former McNeese wide receiver Josh Jackson has committed to LSU, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Friday afternoon.

Jackson spent one year with the Cowboys after redshirting in 2024 at UAB. He totaled 20 catches for 258 yards in 2025 before entering the portal. At 6-foot-2, Jackson was a three-star prospect across all of the industry rankings and the No. 120 receiver in the country for the 2024 class. He comes to LSU with three years of eligibility remaining.

He played high school football at powerhouse St. Augustine in New Orleans and originally commited to Tulane before signing with UAB. He held offers from UTSA, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Toledo, Mississippi State, East Carolina, Marshall, ULL, Arkansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, ULM, Ole Miss and numerous FCS programs.

Now, he joins a growing room of receivers at LSU, which just added Malik Elzy from Illinois earlier in the day on Friday. The two now bring LSU to six portal wide receivers in this class as Florida’s Eugene Wilson, Kansas State’s Jayce Brown, Old Dominion’s Tre Brown, and Hawaii’s Jackson Harris are also in this group. LSU is also hosting UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks this week who is on a slew of visits. There’s been an urgency to overhaul the Tigers’ receiver room after losing Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton, Destyn Hill, Kylan Billiot, and Jelani Watkins already to the portal. Now, we’ll see what Kiffin does next as he remakes the offense from top to bottom.

