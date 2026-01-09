BREAKING: LSU adds transfer edge rusher Jordan Ross

LSU has made another transfer portal addition, as the Tigers added former Tennessee edge rusher Jordan Ross on Friday morning.

Ross, a former four-star prospect coming out of high school, is the second edge rusher that the Tigers have signed in this portal window, coming in as the No. 62 overall player and a top-10 edge per On3. His pro comparison when he was in high school was former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Brian Burns.

Coming at 6-5 and 245 pounds, Ross appeared in 22 games the last two seasons at Tennessee. During that time, he tallied 26 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks. This past season was the first year where he saw significant playing time and allowed him for to showcase his talents.

The Tigers are remaking their defensive front with the addition of Ross among several others.

LSU’s edge room is set to lose significant production with Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton, and Jimari Butler all departing for the NFL. The Tigers could still bring back key contributors like Gabriel Reliford, Damien Shanklin, Kolaj Cobbins, and Dylan Carpenter, while freshmen Trenton Henderson and Lamar Brown may factor in as situational pass rushers. LSU also added South Carolina transfer Jaylen Brown on Thursday, continuing to stock the roster with SEC-caliber edge talent.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker favors an aggressive approach, and while last year’s additions produced solid results, LSU never quite found the elite, game-changing pass rusher it was hoping to have off the edge. Now, the Tigers are adding to a room that will hopefully provide a bit more “pop” in 2026.

LSU’s portal class is currently ranked in the top 15, as the Tigers looks to close strong in Lane Kiffin’s first portal cycle in Baton Rouge.

