BREAKING: LSU adds transfer LB TJ Dottery, bolstering defense

Blake Baker and LSU made quite the addition to the linebacking corp today, as the Tigers landed former Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery from the transfer portal. The Montgomery (AL.) native comes to LSU after spendign three years in Oxford and one season at Clemson.

Dottery has been a central piece of the Ole Miss defense over the past two seasons, including this year, where he totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories. He added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season as well.

The six-foot-two, 230-pound linebacker tallied 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble, and a PBU during the 2024 season. He was forced to sit out the 2023 season due to NCAA rules after coming over from Clemson.

In high school, Dottery was a top 300 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, He ranked as the No. 293 overall player and the 32nd-rated linebacker in his class.

Dottery elevates the floor of this linebacker room alongside proven starter Whit Weeks. Our own Matthew Brune highlighted what the room would look like prior to Dottery’s commitment.

“Projected Starter: Whit Weeks, Davhon Keys

Depth: Tylen Singleton, Charles Ross, Jaiden Braker, Zach Weeks, Keylan Moses

As I write this, Pete Nakos of On3 is predicting Ole Miss’ TJ Dottery to be at LSU in 2026, which would give them a huge shot in the arm in terms of proven talent. The rest of this room, outside of Whit Weeks, still is young and has a lot to prove. Whit himself has work to do, coming off of a disappointing season and one where injuries caught up to him. Baker needs more from this unit and he hopes to get it this year.”