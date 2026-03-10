LSU Basketball head coach Matt McMahon will be down another key player at SEC Tournament as the Tigers prepare to face Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Tigers will be without Robert Miller III against Kentucky in Wednesday’s SEC Tournament opening round in Nashville, sources tell The Bengal Tiger staff.

Miller is coming off a big showing in LSU’s regular season finale with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists and 2 steals in a triple overtime loss against Texas A&M.

The Tigers will now largely rely on Pablo Tamba and Mike Nwoko as the big men against the Wildcats. Miller’s absence adds to an already depleted group of LSU players with star transfer guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and returning forward Jalen Reed both sidelined for the season with injuries.

The game is set to tip off at 11:30 CT on the SEC Network.

The full availability report for both teams is set to be released on Tuesday night.

LSU enters the game as the No. 16 seed in the tournament, drawing an opening round matchup with a Kentucky team that knocked off the Tigers in Baton Rouge on a buzzer beater this past month.

All four games are set to be broadcast on the SEC Network (Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin on the call of the LSU game), and the LSU game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship in BR Eagle 98.1 FM) with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady.

The other first round games in the SEC Tournament are: Mississippi State and Auburn at approximately 2 p.m. CT. The night session has Ole Miss and Texas squaring off at 6 p.m. CT with South Carolina and Oklahoma to follow.

The winner of the LSU-Kentucky game will meet eighth seed Missouri in the second round on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. CT.

The Tigers are 15-16 overall and just 3-15 in SEC play. The Wildcats are looking for win No. 20 on the season as Mark Pope’s squad carries a 19-12 record into the tournament as the No. 9 seed in Nashville.