BREAKING: LSU beats out SEC teams for a late transfer addition

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin‘s 40-plus list of Transfer Portal and Junior College signees just got bigger.

This past weekend, LSU hosted Georgia Military Academy transfer Adrian Lamb for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.

Within 24 hours of leaving campus, Lamb announced his commitment to the Tigers.

LSU beat out a handful of SEC teams in the mix, including Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, and more.

Lamb’s trip to LSU this past weekend came in the final days before the NCAA’s Recruiting Dead Period began, so the Tigers getting the final face-to-face time in with the South Carolina native is notable.

While Lamb is a late addition given the NCAA’s 14-day Transfer Portal window in the month of January has all but wrapped up, there’s a reason the 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle was able to take his time on a decision.

Lamb graduates in May, meaning he won’t transfer to a four-year program until the summer. Given NCAA Transfer Portal prospects worked quickly to get enrolled in January for the spring semester at a new college, Lamb has been able to take in a handful of SEC visits as he weighs all options ahead of a summer enrollment.

Now, he’s a Tiger.

The decision to commit to LSU came after Kiffin dialed up Lamb following his weekend visit and gave him the green light to join the team with a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

It’s another big addition for LSU first-year offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who was tasked with overhauling an offensive line room that returned a pair of starters in center Braelin Moore and right tackle Weston Davis, but lost a combination of both starters and second-team offensive linemen to the portal.

For Wolford, the answer was to stack up as much talent across the offensive line as the portal provided – with the biggest fish being Colorado transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton, a Top 5 overall prospect in the portal and the No. 1 offensive lineman on the On3 Industry Transfer Portal rankings.

LSU will now have signed nine offensive linemen from the NCAA Transfer Portal or junior college ranks this month, reeling in Lamb, Seaton, Ole Miss’ Devin Harper, Maryland’s Aliou Bah, Baylor’s Sean Thompkins, Kentucky’s Darrin Strey, Tennessee’s William Satterwhite, and North Carolina Central’s Ja’Quon Sprinkle.

Before Lamb got on board, LSU’s lone JUCO signee was Copiah-Lincoln’s JaKolby Jones.

The Tigers also signed a pair of high school offensive linemen in December, reeling in a Top 15 offensive tackle prospect in Brysten Martinez and flipping 3-star interior offensive lineman Ryan Miret from Ole Miss just days before the Early Signing Period.