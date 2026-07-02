LSU has now added another “Greedy” to the future of its secondary as the Tigers successfully pulled off a flip of Texas defensive back Greedy James.

James, the No. 28 safety in the country, was previously committed to the Longhorns but the Tigers started to make a big push over the month of June. LSU hosted James for an official visit back on June 5 and have been gaining momentum in that recruitment ever since.

Ahead of his decision

Prior to that visit, James was extremely complimentary of the LSU staff, particularly the relationship that he’s cultivated with Corey Raymond.

“My relationship with Coach Raymond has been great. He’s been real with me from the start, and I have a lot of respect for him and the rest of the staff,” James said.

James now joins Louisiana cornerback Markez Davis as the second defensive back commit of this class, coming off a junior season where he recorded 50+ tackles, a pair of interceptions and six passes defended.

The defensive backfield board has undergone quite the transformation in the summer weeks and months. The Tigers have been in on several players at those two spots but James has been a constant on the board for a while now.

This current core of LSU safeties is led by returning players like Tamarcus Cooley and Dashawn Spears. Ty Benefield is a star transfer who is also drawing rave reviews during this offseason and figures to be a major piece to this 2026 team. But beyond those three, the young core is also in a healthy place with first and second-year players like Faheem Delane, Jhase Thomas, Aiden Hall and Isaiah Washington.

James is a player who has also started getting to know several other commits and targets in this LSU class over the last several weeks. He recently traveled up to Oregon for The Opening, where he played on the Southwest team with Peyton Houston, Trey Martin and Easton Royal.

Houston and Martin are both LSU commits while Royal is another top prospects in the Texas class who the Tigers are trying to flip. Royal and James were at Texas over the final official visit weekend and James is now the first of the two to flip to the Tigers.

“I’m grateful though for guys like Easton, Trey and Greedy and the whole team for helping us get to the championship game. My relationship with all of those guys is extremely strong. It goes beyond the field and we have real friendships and a strong bond. I’m working on them hard because I know that they’re special,” Houston said about playing alongside the three players.

Though he plays his high school football in Manvel, just south of the Houston area, James has family in Louisiana. Nearly 10 years ago, it was Greedy Williams who first took the LSU secondary by storm. We’ll see if Greedy James can follow in those footsteps.