Breaking: LSU flips portal OT Sean Thompkins from North Carolina

Former Baylor offensive lineman Sean Thompkins committed to North Carolina on Jan. 6, but the process did not stop for him, as he continued to hear from Nebraska, Auburn, then set a visit to LSU and Kansas State. Thompkins never signed with the Tar Heels and now LSU has secured his commitment, with the signature soon to follow.

Thompkins is a 6-foot-5, 300 pound offensive tackle who redshirted in 2023 and did not see much action in 2024, before emerging as a reliable player for the Bears in 2025, logging 460 snaps in 10 games.

Thompkins played high school football at Newton (Newton, GA), where he was a three-star prospect before signing with Baylor. He’s currently a Top 150 interior offensive lineman in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Sean Thompkins (Baylor)

LSU continues to push for more offensive line talent as the portal window comes to a close, with needs along the line of scrimmage. Lane Kiffin has shored up the rest of the offense, but now has to rebuild the front five in order to keep quarterback Sam Leavitt and his running back stable upright. We’ll see how things finish out, but LSU certainly has not been bashful in terms of adding more bodies and more competition to the room.

New LSU offensive line coach Eric Wolford has added a lot of players with multiple years of eligibility, looking to restock the room with players that can develop and provide stability in the coming years and Thompkins fits that bill.

