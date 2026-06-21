BREAKING: LSU flips WR Gary Burney Jr. to 2027 class

Coming off its final official visit weekend of the summer, LSU is back and rolling on the commitment front. The purple and gold have pulled off a flip of three-star Louisiana wide receiver Gary Burney Jr., the 14th addition of the 2027 class.

Burney Jr. is the fourth wide receiver to commit to the Tigers in the class, joining Braylon Calais, Ah’Mari Stevens and Cade Cooper. Burney had previously been committed to Houston but after a May 30 offer from the Tigers and a subsequent visit this past weekend, LSU was able to pull off the flip.

He carries an 86 overall rating on Rivals and is the No. 22 player in the state of Louisiana. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Burney gives the purple and gold another tall pass catching option to mix with Calais, Stevens and Cooper.

“The coaches were amazing, but not just that … The people and the players they are all pushing for success like me, and they are all elite players, which would just make me two times as better as a person and a player just by being around them,” Burney told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

LSU has been adding players left and right throughout the month of June and Burney becomes the 10th overall commit over the last three weeks. The Tigers are still very much trying to take another big swing at the wide receiver position with Easton Royal still committed to Texas and coming off that official visit.

George McDonald, Sawyer Jordan and the LSU offensive staff deserve a lot of credit for how this receiver room has come together in the 2027 class. Stevens was the first to commit to the class in mid-April and Calais wasn’t far behind.

But LSU has wanted to add more size to the wide receiver room, with Cooper’s 6-foot-3 size and now Burney’s 6-foot-4 frame being exactly what the program was looking for. Burney finished his junior season at Parkway with 76 receptions for 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This is a room that could see quite a bit of a transition after the 2026 season so loading up on young prospects is something Lane Kiffin and the Tigers clearly value in this class. These are also players that while talented and have a market, the purple and gold are pitching development.

Burney is one of those local prospects who clearly values playing in this program more than anything and now he’ll get to start his career in an offense that has done a good job of featuring talented receivers.