Breaking: LSU hoops add 22-year old NBL guard to 2026 class

Matt McMahon and LSU have added another player to the 2026 class, this time with 22-year old professional guard Owen Foxwell from Australia, Jonathan Givony reported and sources confirm to On3 on Monday night.

Foxwell is a 6-foot-2 guard who has averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, and three rebounds on 41 percent shooting in Australia’s top basketball league this year, and has been a veteran in the league. Last season, he averaged 7.9 points and 2.5 minutes in 28 games.

LSU already has a strong 2026 class with four-star wing Kevin Thomas, four-star guard Herly Brutus, and Australian wing Marcus Vaughns, but Foxwell is significantly older and will be expected to be an immediate impact player on the roster for next season. Vaughns has already joined the Tigers’ program and is taking a redshirt this year.

“He’ll be able to join our scout team, the one-on-one time in the gym, the five extra months he’ll get to spend with (Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike) Chatman in the weight room along with just the overall acclimation to college,” McMahon said of Vaughns. “He’s played on the international circuit, so he’s been away from home, but still, I think, having this semester head start will really benefit him with his transition here to LSU. So I think there’s only positives to take from it.”

McMahon is having a strong season at the point guard position, with DJ Thomas thriving in the 16 games he played before suffering a season ending injury to his foot. Freshman Jalen Reece has stepped in and been solid as well, especially as of late, with 25 assists to seven turnovers in the last four games.

LSU has struggled without Thomas on the court, as he was the team’s best player early in the year, but now head coach Matt McMahon and his staff are beginning the rebuild early as the season winds down.

Assistant coach David Patrick has deep ties in Australia, which helped LSU acquire Max Mackinnon in the portal last year and has now played a huge role in this 2026 class.

Stay tuned for more on LSU men’s basketball as the year continues on The Bengal Tiger On3.