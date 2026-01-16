BREAKING: LSU lands former Ohio State safety Faheem Delane

LSU continues to leave no stone unturned as they bolstered the back end of their defense again today, adding former Ohio State safety Faheem Delane. Delane played in 13 games this season for Ohio State. He logged 12 tackles and one tackle for loss during his true freshman campaign.

Delane is the younger brother of LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane, who broke out in a big way during his lone season in Baton Rouge.

The addition of Delane gives LSU a young, but also a highly-touted player to develop for the future. LSU already has Dashawn Spears and TaMarcus Cooley returning. They added Boise State transfer Ty Benefield who can also play the STAR role. It’s a room that has a gap between defacto starters and young, inexperienced players. Delane should fit right alongside those young players looking to hone their skills for the future.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Delane was a four-star recruit out of Olney (M.D.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 6 safety in the class and the No. 73 overall prospect in the class.

Rivals’ National Scout Cody Bellaire gave the following scouting report on Delane as a high school recruit.

Violent, downhill safety prospect who plays with a mean streak. Physical and tenacious player that forces receivers to plays with their head on a swivel. Strong trigger and ability to run the alley from deep safety. Striker that detonates ball carriers on impact. Very comfortable around the box and could potentially develop into a big nickel or extra backer in sub packages. Good ball skills and ability to high point the football. Need to see more when it comes to his man cover ability, but has the ability to walk in a play an important role in the run game as soon as he arrives on campus.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account andTwitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Stay tuned to the latest LSU content throughout the month of January on the Bengal Tiger On3

