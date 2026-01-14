BREAKING: LSU lands high-upside transfer QB Husan Longstreet

LSU and Lane Kiffin have made another big splash at the quarterback position, as the Tigers secured a commitment from USC transfer Husan Longstreet.

Longstreet commits on the heels of a late Saturday visit to Baton Rouge, where he took time to meet with coaches and staff. Matt Moscona on 104.5 ESPN Radio first reported the visit.

Longstreet brings immediate starpower to the quarterback position for LSU. While he is still considered a raw prospect, the former four-star posseses dual-threat upside with the possibility of being a game-changing talent.

The addition of Longstreet gives LSU three scholarship quarterback in the room for 2026. The Tigers have added several others, including some Sam Leavitt and FCS Star Landen Clark. Clark and Leavitt visited recently as well.

Who is Longstreet?

The California native was one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2025 class and was a huge recruiting win for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff. They flipped him late in the cycle from Texas A&M. During his only year with the Trojans, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

His decision to transfer out of USC came after weeks of speculation about his future, and a desire to get on the field sooner rather than later.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father, Kevin, told Greg Biggins. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor. “Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”