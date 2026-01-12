BREAKING: LSU lands standout FCS QB Landen Clark

LSU added a much-needed piece to its quarterback puzzle today as the Tigers gained a commitment from former Elon signal-caller Landen Clark. The FCS-standout is fresh off a multi-day visit to Baton Rouge, where he had the chance to sit down with the staff and discuss his opportunity.

Clark was a name that continued to emerge as LSU looked to fill out its quarterback room. The Tigers were the first team to reach out once Clark hit the portal last Friday, and that has stuck out to the FCS standout. Meeting Lane Kiffin this weekend for a visit, along with several other members of the staff went a long way to securing his commitment.

“I can come in the spring and make an immediate impact. I have 3 years so I’m able to come in, learn, develop, and compete at the highest level while being coached by arguably the best QB minds in all of football with Coach Kiffin, Coach Weis Jr. and Coach Stevens.,” Clark said in an interview. “They all have bet on guys like me and have built true winners at the quarterback position. A prime example is Trinidad Chambliss. They believe I have similar traits to him as well as Matt Corral and Jaxon Dart.”

Clark brings a dynamic threat after a successful 2025 season. He threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns to 8 interceptions while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 more scores this past season. A true dual-threat with plenty of eligibility and development left ahead of him, Clark has been an intriguing portal prospect to many high-level programs, even with his FCS background. The chance to come in and compete while also developing that skill set is a big plus for Kiffin and the future of the LSU quarterback room. This is a move that helps the now and improves the future