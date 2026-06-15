LSU Football dropped down to four commits for the 2027 class just one week ago. Now, the Tigers have hit double-digit commits with the addition of Pennsylvania 4-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith.

Smith, who is a Top 10 interior offensive lineman on the Rivals Industry Rankings, is LSU offensive line coach Eric Wolford’s second commitment of the day. This morning, Wolford and the Tigers flipped Cal commitment Amaziah Siala following his official visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend.

Smith, who had narrowed his list of more than 30 college offers, chose LSU over three other finalists in Auburn, Tennesse and Rutgers.

“The family feel over there is one to none,” Smith told Rivals. “The people outside the facility are nice. Even the people working in the building are super respectful and nice.

“You have Coach Wolf, who has been in the game for a while and knows the ins and outs.”

LSU’s ability to check all the boxes in Smith’s recruitment was ultimately what pushed the Tigers over the top.

“Since my freshman year, I’ve always been looking for the same three things in a school, which is relationships, culture and development,” Smith told Rivals.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin also made an impression with his hands-on approach during Smith’s two visits to Baton Rouge this offseason.

“He’s a football guy,” Smith said. “You can tell he knows what he’s talking about. He is very active with the team. Coach Kiffin does not just stand around, but he is helping guys and coaching them up. That stood out.

“They made me feel like a top priority. They’ve got multiple coaches who can develop me, and that’s big.”