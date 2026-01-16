BREAKING: LSU lands transfer OL Devin Harper from Ole Miss

The LSU Football staff has landed another Transfer Portal prospect, and it’s a familiar face for Lane Kiffin and the new offensive staff in Baton Rouge.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper, a one-time LSU commitment who spent just a season in Oxford before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, is committed to the Tigers, he tells On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“Devin has relentless effort,” former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said via On3 | Rivals’ The Ole Miss Spirit. “For a true freshman, he plays extremely hard. He’s extremely talented. Very athletic. So, those are the things that, number one, stand out.

“He’s got to continue to work on the playbook, his strength, all the other traits that come with time. But this is probably the most talented true freshman lineman, I think, we’ve seen here since I’ve been here with a guy that’s got a very elite skillset and the right mindset, tenacity, that you want for that position to play early.”

Ole Miss announced Harper as one of the players set to return to the Ole Miss roster, but then came the Louisiana native’s decision to reverse course and enter the transfer portal – which became official this week.

Harper played high school football at Shreveport (LA) Calvary Baptist Academy, where he was a 4-star prospect and the No. 84 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Rivals saw a comparison between Harper and former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. “Length and physicality” were the main traits to two share. Dawkins was a second-round pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft and is currently on a run of five consecutive Pro Bowls as one of the key protectors for starting quarterback Josh Allen.

In the past 24 hours, LSU landed not just Harper, but also two more offensive linemen from the NCAA Transfer Portal in Baylor’s Sean Thompkins and Nicholls’ Ja’Mard Jones.

The Tigers already signed a trio of transfer targets in Kentucky’s Darrin Strey, Tennessee’s William Satterwhite, and North Carolina Central’s Ja’Quon Sprinkle.

LSU also added a junior college signee to the offensive line in Copiah-Lincoln’s JaKolby Jones.

Stay tuned to The Bengal Tiger and On3 for more on Harper and LSU’s push to close strong in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Friday, Jan. 16 is the final date for players to enter the Transfer Portal, and teams have 48 hours to enter a player’s name into the portal once a decision is made – meaning news will drag out into Sunday evening on players and their decisions to enter the portal.