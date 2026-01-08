Breaking: LSU secures South Carolina EDGE Jaylen Brown

LSU has added a commitment from Jaylen Brown, a defensive end who played at Missouri then South Carolina and now comes down south to play for the Tigers, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The Madison, Alabama native is a 6-fot-6 and 265 pound EDGE who sat out the 2025 season after a right knee injury during spring camp. He had surgery in April. He was initially recruited to Missouri in 2024 where he spent the year playing in five games, preserving the redshirt.

LSU has now three defensive line commits this class, with Clemson’s Stephiylan Green and Auburn’s Malik Blocton in for 2026 already. Brown was coached and built a relationship with former South Carolina defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas who is now at LSU. The room is now in a great place as these three transfers pair with a talented group of freshmen coming in to build the depth and top-end talent necessary to win at the highest level.

South Carolina bio

2025 (Sophomore)

Enrolled in January after transferring from Missouri… suffered a right knee injury midway through spring drills and underwent surgery in April… sat out the entire 2025 season while rehabbing the injury.

2024 (Freshman)

Saw limited action as a true freshman Edge rusher at Missouri, playing for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz… played in five games, seeing action against Murray State, UMass, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State… was on the field for 39 snaps… credited with a pair of tackles with one each against Murray State and South Carolina.

HIGH SCHOOL

Lettered four seasons at James Clemens High School in Madison, Ala… coached by Chad McGehee… recorded 62 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, and 7.0 sacks during senior season… selected The Huntsville QB Club Defensive Player of the Year and was tabbed to the Alabama 7A Region 4 first team all-region team… represented the state of Alabama in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

