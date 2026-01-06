BREAKING: LSU signs On3 Top 3 Transfer Portal WR Jayce Brown

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers are now red-hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal – and the latest addition is one of the biggest.

On Tuesday, following a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown signed with the Tigers – choosing not to make any remaining campus visits. Brown had previously visited Ole Miss, then shut things down after a visit to LSU the past two days.

Brown is a Top 50 prospect and the No. 3 wide receiver on the On3 Transfer Portal Ranking, and he gives Kiffin and the Tigers a trio of wide receiver commitments across the first five days of the portal’s 14-day window.

In 10 games last year, Brown had 41 catches for 712 yards, five touchdowns and 17.4 yards per catch.

In three years (33 games), Brown has 115 catches for 1,972 yards, 13 touchdowns and 17.1 yards per catch.

The commitment from Brown comes after LSU signed a pair of portal wide receivers across recent days in Hawaii’s Jackson Harris and Old Dominion’s Tre Brown.

LSU has now signed eight transfer portal additions over the past 48-plus hours – a fast start given the NCAA Transfer Portal’s 14-day window just opened on Friday.

LSU beat out Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Louisville and others in the race for Brown’s signature.

Coming out of high school, where he played at Choctawatchee Academy in Fort Walton (Fla.), Brown was a three-star recruit.

LSU currently has the No. 1 quarterback on the On3 Industry Transfer Portal rankings on campus in Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt, and barring a shift, Leavitt is down to LSU and Miami, sources said. Miami has not gotten a visit from the talented portal quarterback yet.