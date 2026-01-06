Breaking: LSU snags another talented receiver from transfer portal

LSU has its second wide receiver commitment of the transfer portal window as Tre Brown III made the decision to play for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers on Monday, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Brown spent the past season as a star playmaker at Old Dominion and now projects to be a key player in the receiver rotation for LSU in 2026.

This past season, Brown started all 13 games and produced 762 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions, producing a jarring 20.1 yards per catch, ranking No. 7 in the country. Brown is ranked as the No. 96 player in the portal by On3 and the No. 16 wide receiver.

Before he played for the Monarchs, Brown was in the junior college ranks, playing in nine games in 2024 at Hutchinson, a program that won the JUCO National Championships in his one season. Brown had 27 catches for 500 yards and nine touchdowns on that team.

Brown was on his visit to LSU on Sunday and Monday, which led to his eventual commitment. He joins Jackson Harris as the two wide receiver commitments so far. Tight end Malachi Thomas and running back Raycine Guillory also committed on Monday, bringing LSU up to four commits for this cycle. There are several more names to watch in the coming days as Kiffin and his staff put together the roster for year one at LSU.

LSU is also set to host USF wide receiver Iverson Hooks, Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown and are linked to Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. early on. The Tigers have been active in the portal after losing Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton, Destyn Hill, Kylan Billiot, and Jelani Watkins already to the portal and the NFL Draft.

For the latest news stay tuned to the Bengal Tiger On3 and keep tabs on the Hot Board 1.0 with the names to know.