BREAKING: LSU's defense lands another portal EDGE

LSU had added another defensive end to the room, this time with South Alabama EDGE Achilles Wood. The redshirt freshman has three years of eligibility remaining and comes to LSU now to play under defensive line coaches Kevin Peoples and Sterling Lucas.

Woods played in 12 games, recording 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry on the year. He redshirted his first year in 2024 as a Jaguar. Woods is a 6-foot-3 versatile lineman from Decatur, Alabama and played both off the edge and on the inside, giving the Tigers another piece to utilize in its depth up front.

LSU has added DE Jaylen Brown from South Carolina, DE Jordan Ross from Tennessee, DT Stephiylan Green from Clemson, and DT Malik Blocton from Auburn. Pair that with the return of key players like Dominick McKinley on the interior and Gabriel Reliford off the edge and there’s anticipation that this could be the best defensive line at LSU in quite some time.

Currently, 31 Tigers have transferred out, but LSU has one of the top transfer portal classes coming in and a highly touted freshman group that should be able to replenish the talent that departed.

The Tigers have now added six wide receivers and five defensive linemen while they continue to pursue a top-end quarterback and offensive linemen to round out the roster. There are enough defensive returners, including the defensive coordinator Blake Baker entering 2026, but now they hope to elevate once again under Lane Kiffin.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check outOn3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer PortalInstagram account andTwitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Stay tuned to the latest LSU content throughout the month of January on the Bengal Tiger On3