Breaking: Oregon TE Zach Grace commits to LSU

LSU picks up another talented tight end as Oregon’s Zach Grace has committed to the Tigers, sources told On3 on Thursday evening. Grace is a 6-foot-3, 240 pound versatile player from Kearney, Missouri who just completed his redshirt sophomore season, playing in all 15 games.

He played in 60 snaps on offense this year, from full back to in-line blocker. He also played 50 snaps on kickoff return, 12 on punt return, and 15 on kickoff coverage. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games and played 41 total snaps on offense.

Grace is the fifth tight end on the Tigers’ roster, joining Trey’Dez Green, Malachi Thomas, JD LaFleur, and freshman JC Anderson.

The greatest value of Grace was as a run blocker, which was his role in 53 of his 60 offensive snaps. LSU needed to add more blocking on the front line to compliment Green and others, and now Grace brings that to the table.

LSU’s tight end depth chart is a work in progress, but with Green on the roster, expectations are high for this room in Lane Kiffin’s offense.

“Green is going to be an all-conference player to start the year and the expectations could not be higher for him entering his junior season at LSU, now under Lane Kiffin,” The Bengal Tiger wrote. “Thomas was a legitimate weapon at Pitt last year and brings some juice to the field as well. LaFleur and Anderson have some work to do to get on the field, but Anderson was a four-star target who is also 6-foot-7.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check outOn3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account andTwitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Stay tuned to the latest LSU content throughout the month of January on the Bengal Tiger On3