LSU has landed its top quarterback of the 2026 portal cycle as Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt has committed to playing for the Tigers in Lane Kiffin’s first season. After a whirlwind of moves over the past week, Kiffin seemingly sealed the deal in Knoxville after Leavitt’s visit to Tennessee, as he posted on X a photo in the Knoxville airport followed by a Tiger emoji.

Now, three days after Leavitt wrapped up his visit at LSU, he’s officially a Tiger.

Leavitt is one of the top players in the portal and a high-level quarterback prospect, leading Arizona State to the College Football Playoffs in 2024 with 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He returned to play for the Sun Devils in 2025, but was hampered with a lingering foot injury that limited him to just seven games. In those games, he passed for 1,628 yards and ten touchdowns on 60.7 completion percentage and three interceptions. He also rushed for 306 yards on 73 carries this season.

“I’m going to leave that to Sam’s team out of respect for him,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said of Leavitt’s departure. “I love Sam. He grew so much here. Whatever his future holds I wish him nothing but the best. I absolutely want to see him succeed.”

Leavitt is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the portal by On3 and the No. 2 overall player. LSU beats out Tennessee and Miami as the top suitors for him.

Kiffin had Leavitt as his top priority in the portal throughout the process, per the Bengal Tigers’ Shea Dixon and after not securing his decision on the visit, Kiffin came back around and got it done in the end.

Leavitt underwent medical evaluations at each campus visit he had. On3’s Pete Nakos talked about the uncertainty of his timeline as it remains murky following his surgery for a Lisfranc ligament tear he suffered in October. Nakos said it is unclear if he would be available for spring football.

LSU has been hard at work as Leavitt is now the second in the room now, but the rest of the dominoes can fall into place now that Kiffin has his QB1 for the season. Elon quarterback Landen Clark has been a name LSU fans are monitoring as committed to LSU last night, and there is still another week of the portal to get the room situated for a third option

Leavitt pushes the number to over 22 commitments for LSU this cycle, joining several wide receivers and defensive linemen already in the mix. Kiffin will look to round out the group with more talented offensive linemen which have taken priority this week.

Stay tuned to the Bengal Tiger for the latest transfer portal news.