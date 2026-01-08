Breaking: SEC defensive lineman Malik Blocton commits to LSU

LSU gets its second defensive line addition of the 2026 portal cycle as Auburn transfer Malik Blocton committed to the Tigers on Thursday morning. Blocton was on a visit on Wednesday and made his decision final the following day.

LSU wins out over Texas A&M, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Alabama, locking him down on the trip to Baton Rouge. From Pike Road, Alabama, he is listed at 6-foot-3 ad 291 pounds.

Blocton just finished his sophomore season at Auburn, playing 12 games with 18 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He is a versatile defensive lineman at 6-foot-3 and 291 pounds, moving from defensive tackle to playing as an edge in certain situations. He was also productive as a freshman in 2024, playing in 12 games with 16 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Blocton is currently ranked as the No. 167 player in the portal and the No. 15 defensive lineman, according to On3’s transfer portal industry rankings.

LSU already had a commitment from Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, who joins Dominick McKinley and a host of young talent in the room, but it’s clear the defensive staff values more depth in the coming season up front. With Blocton’s versatility and SEC experience, this addition makes a ton of sense.

The Tigers also have an elite freshman defensive line haul coming in for 2026, led by defensive tackle Richard Anderson and the No. 1 player in the class in Lamar Brown. Sterling Lucas and Kevin Peoples are the two defensive line coaches and have both put in work to get another signing this month.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Stay tuned to the latest LSU content throughout the month of January on the Bengal Tiger On3