BREAKING: Tre Segarra, the No. 7 RB in America, commits to LSU

LSU Football has landed a commitment from Tre Segarra, a South Carolina 4-star who is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the country.

Segarra had narrowed his double-digit offer list to the in-state Gamecocks, Indiana, Penn State, Tennessee and LSU.

The Byrnes High rising senior was originally considered a lean to South Carolina given the 4-star recruit is a Gamecocks legacy, then the defending National Champions got Segarra to Bloomington for an official visit that surged Indiana up his list of top teams.

With Penn State and Tennessee still in the mix, Segarra said his official visit to LSU earlier this month helped separate the Tigers from the rest of his college options. As a result, he felt comfortable shutting down his recruiting process and announcing his commitment to LSU as the 11th commitment into the program’s 2027 class.

Segarra joins Texas 3-star Brennen Lacey as the second running back commitment for the Tigers, and both Segarra and Lacey made their LSU official visits on the same weekend in June.

LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith is still heavily recruiting Louisiana 4-star running back Trey Martin, who made his official visit to LSU this past weekend.

With Florida being the lone other school beyond LSU still in the mix for Martin, the Franklin Parish standout and Winnsboro (La.) native is set to suit up in the SEC – but all eyes are on if that means Baton Rouge or Gainesville. Martin made an official visit to Florida before he and his family traveled to LSU this past weekend for his official visit with the Tigers.

With LSU’s addition of Segarra, the Tigers are getting a multi-sport athlete who checks in at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds as a high school junior.

The Rivals Player Comparison: former Florida running back Dameon Pierce, who left high school at 5-foot-9.5, 218 pounds before spending multiple seasons in Gainesville ahead of what’s turned into an NFL career that will see Pierce begin Year 5 this fall.

“Like Dameon Pierce, Tre Segarra is a compactly built runner with all-purpose skills,” Rivals National Rankings Director and Scout Charles Power said. “Both are around the same size and show similarities as runners. Segarra showed more change of direction, while Pierce was more of a tackle-breaker at the same stage.”

Stay tuned to The Bengal Tiger and Rivals for more on this breaking news.















