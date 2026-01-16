BREAKING: Veteran Big 10 starter Aliou Bah commits to LSU

LSU just keps rolling on Friday afternoon, this time with a commitment from one of the best interior offensive linemen in the portal with Aliou Bah, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Laane Kiffin and the Tigers were intent on rebuilding this offensive line room and now have a bonafide starter joining the roster with expectations of being a reliable presence as he heads into his redshirt senior year. At 6-foot-6, Bah is a huge addition for Eric Wolford and now the offensive line for LSU looks even more formidable.

Bah started 23 straight games on the Maryland offensive line, which tied with the longest streak on the team. He was part of a Terrapins group that allowed just seven sacks in 2025, which ranked second in the Big Ten.

Bah started his college career at Georgia before making his way to College Park in 2024, when he immediately took on a starting role with the Terps. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at LSU.

Prior to enrolling at Georgia, Bah was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 352 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 23 IOL in his class and the No. 44 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from IMG Academy.

New LSU offensive line coach Eric Wolford has added a lot of players with multiple years of eligibility, looking to restock the room with players that can develop and provide stability in the coming years, but this time, Bah brings them experience and a known commodity who will be expected to step in and start right away.

As a Redshirt Junior in 2025:

Has started 23 games in a row, along with Alan Herron for the longest active streak on offense.

Started all 11 games this season, helping Terps offensive line in allowing just seven sacks, which places them fifth in the nation and second in Big Ten.

Started on offensive line against Rutgers (11/8), blocking for an offense that generated a season-high 305 rushing yards.

Maryland’s offensive line had a season-best 94.3 pass blocking grade against UCLA, according to PFF.

Started on offensive line against Nebraska 10/11), blocked for an offense that generated 379 yards of offense.

an offense that generated 379 yards of offense. Maryland’s offensive line is currently tied for fourth nationally, and second in the Big Ten, in fewest sacks allowed this season, giving up just two through five games. (10/5).

Started on offensive line against Wisconsin (9/20), blocked for an offense that generated 326 yards of offense.

Blocked for an offense that generated a season best 428 yards of offense against Towson (9/13), only giving up one sack through three games.

Started against NIU (9/5), and blocked for an offense that generated 340 yards of offense.

Started and Blocked for an offense that scored 39 points, allowed zero sacks, and generated 380 total yards of offense against FAU (8/30).

Has the longest starting streak on the offense (13 games).

Was named to the PFF Team of the Week after Week 1.

As a Redshirt Sophomore in 2024:

Started all 12 games at right guard

Blocked for the No. 3 passing offense in the Big Ten (275.7 ypg)

Made first career start as a Terp vs. UConn (8/31), helped block for Maryland run game that went for 248 yards (most since 2010)

