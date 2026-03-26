On Thursday, LSU parted ways with Matt McMahon after four seasons – and his replacement is a familar face in Will Wade.

Wade, who McMahon replaced as head coach of the Tigers ahead of the 2022-23 season, was fired by former LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward following an NCAA investigation that uncovered illegal payments to recruits.

In the current NIL era of college athletics, Wade’s actions are not just commonplace – but required to win.

After taking McNeese to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, Wade accepted the head coaching job at NC State ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Wolfpack made the First Four of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Texas.

Then, chatter began on Wade potentially leaving Raleigh and returning to Baton Rouge as head coach of the Tigers – a position he previously held from 2017 to 2022.

The chatter turned to reality when McMahon was fired on Thursday and Wade released a statement addressing his departure from NC State and return to LSU.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank North Carolina State University, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, and the entire administration for the opportunity to be part of something special,” Wade said in a post shared on his social media account.

“From day one, everything that was promised to me and my staff was delivered—and then some. From the operational support, to the quality of people in the building, to the resources and facilities—we were given every tool needed to compete at the highest level. That kind of commitment is rare, and it speaks volumes about the leadership and vision here at NC State.

“I also want to specifically acknowledge Boo Corrigan’s leadership. He is thoughtful, decisive, and deeply committed to doing things the right way. NC State is in very good hands with him leading the department, and I have no doubt the program will continue to thrive under his guidance.

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for this program and this university. But the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal. It’s a chance to go home—to a place that means a great deal to me and my family.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time here, the relationships we built, and the foundation we helped strengthen. NC State is positioned for continued success, and I’ll be cheering them on moving forward.”

On3’s Pete Nakos reported NC State was expected to have to pony up in NIL dollars to retain Wade. The Wolfpack spent roughly $10 million on this season’s roster; sources expected the ask to be between $12 and $15 million for the 2026-27 season.

Wade has relationships with the LSU administration, specifically with new LSU president Wade Rousse and new LSU Executive AD Heath Shroyer, who both played a major role in hiring Wade to McNeese. At the time, Rousse was the McNeese President and Rousse the McNeese Athletics Director. Wade was hired by McNeese State in March 2023, leading the Cowboys to two consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Wade takes over an LSU Basketball program that has not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since he was fired in 2022. McMahon finished his four seasons with just one winning season (17-16 overall), zero winning records in SEC play, and no NBA Draft picks.

During Wade’s time at LSU, the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament in three of his five seasons – and would have made the tournament in four of five seasons had the postseason not been cancelled during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Wade’s record as head coach was 105-51 overall. In his past four coaching stops, Wade led VCU, LSU, McNeese and NC State to the NCAA Tournament.