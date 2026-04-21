LSU head coach Will Wade‘s roster had dipped to zero scholarship players as a result of players entering the Transfer Portal or backing off their commitments as high school prospects.

Now, the first piece to his 2026-27 roster in Baton Rouge is is in place.

On Monday night, LSU landed a commitment from Kentucky transfer Mouhamed Dioubate.

The New York native has three years of SEC experience with two seasons playing under Nate Oats at Alabama before playing this past season for Mark Pope at Kentucky.

Now, he’s headed to Baton Rouge to suit up in purple-and-gold.

Dioubate arrived at Alabama as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and carved out a role early as an energy forward in Oats’ system. As a freshman on a Final Four team, he appeared in more than 30 games while averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in limited minutes.

Still, he showed flashes of his physicality and defensive upside.

By his sophomore season, Dioubate took a noticeable step forward. His minutes increased, and so did his production, as he averaged around 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting efficiently from the field.

Seeking a larger role, Dioubate transferred to Kentucky ahead of the 2025-26 season.

With the Wildcats, he saw expanded playing time by earning more than 20 minutes per game and averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting more than 50% from the field.

While his production ticked up, his role remained that of a complementary piece, providing toughness, rebounding, and defense rather than serving as a primary offensive option.

After one season in Lexington, Dioubate entered the transfer portal again, looking for a better fit offensively and an opportunity to maximize his impact.

He found that at LSU upon Wade’s return to Baton Rouge, and the Kentucky transfers heads to the PMAC with a 101 college games played between time spent in Tuscaloosa and Lexington.

Stay tuned to The Bengal Tiger for more on this breaking news.

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