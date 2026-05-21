BREAKING: Will Wade signs Brice Dessert from Anadolu Efes in Turkey

LSU Men’s Basketball head coach Will Wade and the Tigers got a deal finalized and signed to bring SIG Strasbourg 6-foot-11 prospect Brice Dessert to Baton Rouge.

During the 2025-26 season, the 23-year-old known for his length and abilities on defense, averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23 games played while logging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17 games played in the EuroLeague.

The French-born big signed a 4-year contract with Anadolu Efes at the start of the season, though sources tell me LSU – like most colleges signing international prospects – worked through contract details to secure Dessert as part of LSU Basketball’s roster for the upcoming season.

Dessert passed on AAU and college basketball to focus solely on international basketball in the SIG Strasbourg system, which is well-known as one of the top development programs in Europe.

Now, he’s headed to the States to suit up in purple-and-gold for LSU.

Dessert is the eighth addition to the roster and fourth international player added. Wade has also added four players from the NCAA Transfer Portal. between international players and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dessert also played for Team France across multiple years, including a stretch as NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s teammate – which included a memorable 2019 FIBA World Cup Gold Medal matchup between Team USA and Team France that pitted Wembanyama against current Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.

Dessert is joined on Wade’s LSU roster by a trio of international additions that came before he signed with LSU on Friday, which includes Brazilian forward Marcio Santos, Senegalese/Italian forward Saliou Niang and French/Croatian center Michael Ruzic.

Wade’s four transfer portal additions are Kansas State guard Abdi Bashir Jr., Kentucky forward Mo Dioubate, Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu, and UTSA guard Austin Nunez.

The lone two players Wade has added to LSU Basketball’s roster for the upcoming season who are not currently at least 22 years old are Ogochukwu (20) and Ruzic (19).



