Breaking: Wisconsin running back commits to LSU

Wisconsin running back Dilin Jones has committed to LSU on Tuesday morning, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. Jones just completed his redshirt freshman season at Wisconsin and is listed at 6-feet and 208 pounds.

Jones played in seven games with 76 carries for 300 yards and two touchdowns, ending the year with the most carries and more yards per game of any player on the roster. Jones took a redshirt his first year on campus, appearing in three games, and now heads to LSU with still three years of eligibility left.

LSU running backs coach Kevin Smith has had a busy month of January, retaining Harlem Berry and Caden Durham, and now adding three transfer running backs to fill out the room. Along with Jones, Raycine Guillory from Utah and Rod Gainey Jr. from Charlotte have both joined the team with multiple years of eligibility each.

There’s optimism that the Tigers’ rushing attack can take a step forward in 2026 as this group looks to step up in Lane Kiffin’s offense.

Wisconsin bio

2024 Season (Freshman)

Appeared in three games at running back during his redshirt campaign … made collegiate debut against South Dakota (Sept. 7), receiving four carries for 14 yards … tallied 65 yards on just 7 carries for a 9.3 YPC against Purdue (Oct. 5)



High School

Earned four-star composite status

Rated as ESPN’s No. 6 running back in the 2024 class

Named the WCAC offensive MVP as both a junior and a senior

High school coach was Andrew Stefanelli

Also wrestled and ran track in high school

Plans to study business at Wisconsin

